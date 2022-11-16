´We have to stay calm´ – Odegaard cautious as Arsenal extend title lead

Martin Odegaard says Arsenal “have to stay calm” after moving five-points clear at the top of the Premier League by beating Wolves 2-src on Saturday.

The Gunners captain scored both goals in the second half at Molineux, with Arsenal capitalising after Brentford’s surprise 2-1 win against Manchester City earlier in the day.

It leaves Mikel Arteta’s side top of the table at Christmas for the first time since the 2srcsrc7-src8 season, with no Premier League football to be played until Boxing Day due to the World Cup in Qatar.

Arsenal will return after the tournament with a target on their backs and Odegaard urged his side to remain level headed.

“We had to dig deep today. The first half was difficult, they defended well. We were a bit slow but we know the quality we have and we always create chances. We stayed patient and it paid off,” he told Sky Sports.

5 – Arsenal end the day five points clear of second place Manchester City, the biggest lead the Gunners have had at the top of the Premier League table since 13th December 2src13. Significant. pic.twitter.com/Pd692Skgyk

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 12, 2src22

“We talked about some tactical things at half-time and did better in the second half. We played the ball out wide and created some overload and got the goal which helps.

“We have to stay calm, it’s a long way to the end of the season, we play every game as a final and that’s all.”

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said there is little significance to Arsenal’s advantage at this stage of the campaign, identifying that plenty could change during the mid-season break.

“It’s a massive win going into break and a bit of a bumper but that means nothing really,” he said. “Things will change over the break and we have to come back how we finished it.”

Arsenal lock horns with West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day, their first game after the World Cup.