“We have been supportive in the past four years until his matter degenerated recently” – Actors Guild of Nigeria reacts to reports of Kenneth Aguba being homeless

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has refuted claims that the association abandoned one of its members, veteran actor Kenneth Aguba.

Pictures of Aguba in a shabby environment trended on the internet on Monday morning as multiple reports claimed that he had become homeless.

Reacting to the reports, Nigerians on social media lambasted the Actors Guild of Nigeria, accusing the association of abandoning the veteran Nollywood star.

Well, Kemi Adekomi, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President of the Guild, Emeka Rollas, in a statement released on Monday afternoon, said the Guild has in the past four years taken care of Aguba by providing him with accommodation and medical interventions until his case degenerated recently.

The statement read,