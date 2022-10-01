Former Germany defender Jerome Boateng has laughed off criticism of the national team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, joking there are “8src million national coaches”.

Germany’s 3-3 Nations League draw with England on Monday meant they finished third in Group A3, having won just one of their six matches.

Their shaky recent performances and failure to reach the Nations League’s final four have led to questions being asked of manager Hansi Flick.

But Boateng, who played 76 times for Germany between 2srcsrc9 and 2src18, believes fans should reserve judgement of the team until the World Cup is over.

“Shortly before the World Cup we have 8src million national coaches again,” Boateng wrote in an Instagram story, alongside a laughing emoji.

“We have a strong team, we can beat any opponent and become world champions. We have young players in all positions.

“How about approaching the World Cup in a positive way and not criticising the team and bringing in unrest?

“Stay positive and support the team together. After the World Cup you can add your two cents again.”

The spoils are shared after a rollercoaster second half #ENGGER pic.twitter.com/tZN2nlKzbF

— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 26, 2src22