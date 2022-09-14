We Give God All The Glory – Iyabo Ojo Reacts To 16yrs Imprisonment For Molesting Young Girl

Actress Iyabo Ojo has also reacted to the news of Baba Ijesha bagging 16yrs imprisonment for molesting her Princess’ daughter.Baba Ijesha was sent to court for molesting the foster daughter of Comedienne Princess and finally, the court has given its verdict giving him 16yrs imprisonment for molesting a minor and which is punishable by law.

There has been joy in the atmosphere since Baba Ijesha was sentenced by the court. Everyone seems to be celebrating after he couldn’t convince the court that he is innocent.

Iyabo Ojo reacted after Princess a video giving God all the glory for what he has done. Taking to the comment section of the post, Iyabo Ojo appreciated God and advised the public never to be scared to speak out.

She wrote;

We give God all the glory…. This victory is for all the girl child & boy child being abused….. Never be AFRAID to Speak up & Speak out ….. @princesscomedian 🫂 ❤️

