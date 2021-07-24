We don’t want you here – PSG supporters warns Pogba

A group of Paris Saint-Germain supporters has made their feelings towards Paul Pogba clear, by hanging a banner outside Parc des Princes, telling the Manchester United midfielder he is not wanted at the club.

Pogba’s future in England remains up in the air, with PSG reportedly ready to test United’s resolve with an opening offer of £43 million.

The World Cup winner has just a year left on his current contract and looks increasingly unlikely to sign an extension.

However, a group of PSG ultras are unhappy with Pobga, who is known to support fierce domestic rivals Marseille being linked with their club.

In protest, a banner was displayed outside their stadium on Friday, which read: “Pogba you should listen to your mother, she doesn’t want you here. Neither do we!”

With Pogba’s future in so much doubt, United are reportedly looking at potential successors, like Rennes’ youngster Eduardo Camavinga, while Declan Rice and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez have also been heavily linked in recent weeks.

Pogba in shock move to PSG