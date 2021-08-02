We did not receive any petition against Oyo APC ward congresses – Lawan

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congresses in Oyo State, Alhaji Sambo Lawan, has said that the committee did not receive any petition against the recently-held ward congresses in the state.

Lawan made this disclosure while addressing a press conference at the Oyo State Secretariat of APC in Ibadan on Monday.

bioreports recalls that the APC ward congresses were held across the country on Saturday.

The chairman, while speaking, noted that there was no official petition against any of the congresses that were held on Saturday.

Lawan added that there is no official report of any parallel congresses in the state.

He maintained that his committee did not receive any petition against the congresses from any member of the party.

He spoke further by saying that available reports made available to him from all the 351 electoral wards in the state, showed that the congresses were successful.

“We were given the mandate by the national Secretariat of the party in Abuja to conduct the ward congress in the state.

“I have not seen any single petition from anybody. I have not received any petition from anybody.

“All I can say is that the congress was successful.

“So, I have discharged my duty. I am so happy that the congress was successful.

“And the Chairman of the party is here. He can confirm that there is no single petition against the congresses.”