We can’t watch you brainwash youths – Adeyanju queries Obi Cubana’s source of wealth

Deji Adeyanju, popular Nigerian activist has joined those questioning the source of Obi Cubana’s wealth.

Obi Cubana went viral on Friday on social media after he hosted a lavish star-studded burial ceremony for his late mother.

Adeyanju on his Twitter page called for caution as he opined that richest men don’t throw money the way it ‘rained’ at the burial ceremony at Oba, Anambra state.

Making reference to Hushpuppi who showcased his lifestyle on social media before he was arrested in Dubai, Adeyanju warned Cubana and others spraying bundles of Naira note to be careful of attracting FBI and EFCC.

On his Twitter page, the activist wrote: “This was how some of us kept asking what Hushpuppi was doing that he was throwing money up and down but we were called names and insulted. Today, he is in an American jail.

“Even the richest men in the world won’t throw money up and down anyhow. Continue attracting FBI and EFCC.

“Hushpuppi once made several videos mocking me that I am jealous of him. That I should focus on politicians, activism and allow him to enjoy his money. Today, how far? We cannot watch you guys negatively brainwash young people and say nothing. Nobody hates poverty like me but, easy.”

Adeyanju further advised Nigerians not to be pressured to make money through illegal means like Yahoo, Kidnapping and banditry.

“Don’t allow anyone put you under pressure of any kind. Gradually, you will get there. Societal pressure is why some people have turned kidnapping, Yahoo Yahoo and even banditry into a profession,” he wrote.