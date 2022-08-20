“We been knew” – Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Arin opens up on her sexuality.

Big Brother . season 6 star, Arinola Olowoporoku, better known as Arin, has seemingly revealed her true sexuality.

She took to her social media page to make the disclosure that she feels she’s no longer heterosexual.

Her tweet reads ;

Omo… I feel my bi era coming in strong

Nigerians on social media, while reacting, have said it was common knowledge even if she’s just admitting.

See comments below;

og____zamani – We been knew. You was just being in denial 🥱 Let it out Arin

glowryhaa – I think everyone knows it😂😂not so shocking

dyrossi – Me nor Dey surprised with all the iron when you pack put face , I already don know.

leaddyskincare – They always start as Tomboys.. But they eventually become G*y🤷‍♀️ You don’t owe us any explanation..It’s for your family

Just recently, Arin accused Nigerians of gaslighting her.

The 30-year-old art and culture curator, while sharing adorable photos of herself wrote ; “Nigerians gaslighted me and said I’m not beautiful”