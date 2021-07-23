“We are watching, will get you anywhere, anytime” – EFCC warns shady Nigerians

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned shady Nigerian politicians, Yahoo boys and those involved in financial crimes to retrace their steps as the eagle eyes are on them.

The anti-graft agency gave the warning in a statement posted via its official social media accounts on Friday.

“This is for the shady leaders that embezzle the Nigeria’s money to other countries.

Five suspected internet fraudsters arrested at Ilorin airport

“This is for the Yahoo boys that are bent on spoiling the Country’s name Overseas all for living a flamboyant life.

“We just want you all to know that there is an eye watching you.

“It’s only a stubborn fly that follows a corpse to the grave. Anyone that has ears should use it and desist from fraudulent activities.

“The Eagle is watching, EFCC is watching you and soon we will get you anywhere, anytime! Shun financial crimes and corruption,” the post read.