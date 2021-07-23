Home NEWS “We are watching, will get you anywhere, anytime” – EFCC warns shady Nigerians
NEWSNews Africa

“We are watching, will get you anywhere, anytime” – EFCC warns shady Nigerians

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
“we-are-watching,-will-get-you-anywhere,-anytime”-–-efcc-warns-shady-nigerians

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned shady Nigerian politicians, Yahoo boys and those involved in financial crimes to retrace their steps as the eagle eyes are on them.

The anti-graft agency gave the warning in a statement posted via its official social media accounts on Friday.

“This is for the shady leaders that embezzle the Nigeria’s money to other countries.

Five suspected internet fraudsters arrested at Ilorin airport

“This is for the Yahoo boys that are bent on spoiling the Country’s name Overseas all for living a flamboyant life.

“We just want you all to know that there is an eye watching you.

“It’s only a stubborn fly that follows a corpse to the grave. Anyone that has ears should use it and desist from fraudulent activities.

“The Eagle is watching, EFCC is watching you and soon we will get you anywhere, anytime! Shun financial crimes and corruption,” the post read.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Police Rescue 11-Year-Old Boy From Kidnappers In Edo

Do Vaccinated People Need To Go Back To...

Israel Announces Plan To Slash Carbon Emissions By...

Sydney COVID-19 Outbreak A ‘National Emergency’ As Cases...

‘Keep Your Cheque’, President Buhari Tells Businessmen To...

Bandits Kill 48, Raze Over 300 Houses In...

Police To Deploy Additional 25,000 Officers Ahead Of...

Opening Ceremony For Tokyo Olympics Commences

Buhari returns to Abuja, sends gifts to military...

Arsenal put Lacazette for sale to fund Tammy...

Leave a Reply