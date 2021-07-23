“We are watching and will get you anywhere, anytime” – EFCC warns Yahoo Boys and ‘shady leaders wey dey carry our money go overseas’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a stern warning to shady politicians and internet fraudsters a.k.a Yahoo boys in a statement released on Friday, July 23.

According to the anti-graft agency, the proverbial eagle is watching them and would strike at any moment.

They advised politicians and Yahoo boy to desist from financial crimes and corrupt practices because they will be caught and brought to justice.

Read the statement shared on Facebook below,

“This na for the shady leaders wey dey carry our money go Overseas. This na for the Yahoo Yahoo boys wey dey spoil our Country name Overseas. For the lifestyle wey you dey live, make you know say there is an eye watching you. “NA STUBBORN FLY DEY FOLLOW CORPSE ENTER GRAVE”. Who get ear make e hear am. #The Eagle #EFCC is watching you. #EFCC WILL GET YOU ANYWHERE, ANY TIME! SHUN FINANCIAL CRIMES AND CORRUPTION”