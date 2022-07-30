“We are not stray dogs like you who couldn’t zip up his panties” – Georgina Onuoha fires back at Yul Edochie.

Veteran Actress, Georgina Onuoha has come for Yul Edochie after he indirectly berated her and other actresses that were named in an alleged affair with Apostle Johnson Suleman.

A good number of Nollywood actresses were named as people who have had sex with the popular clergyman for money but there was little or vague evidence to buttress the allegation.

Although the actresses and Suleman himself strongly denied the allegations, Yul Edochie couldn’t help but make a mockery of the actresses whose names were on the list. (Read here)

Some Instagram users began tagging the actresses to Yul’s post and Georgina Onuoha decided to issue a scathing response.

Her post reads :

“Hello Yul. Are you talking to me or about me?

“I will appreciate it if you address me directly and stop cutting corners. I called you out by your name. Darling, are you scared to name me? Poor you.

“Let me say it again. You were still a child when I made fame and will remain a child as I build an empire.

“I will spare you tonight out of respect for your father I adore, for your .imate wife and grown kids and elder brothers. I will spare them the shame of your uncouth and unscrupulous behavior.

“Yul unlike you, some of us named by a faceless coward hiding behind keyboards and slandering people; are decent people.

“We are not stray dogs like you who couldn’t zip up his panties committing adultery and fathering a child out of wedlock. What a shame.

“Yul, I never called you out about Whatsoever a faceless blogger claiming to be King of fools wrote about you. I didn’t give a FvCk about it. Neither were you called out by anyone because your committed adultery, fathered a child in the process and married your mistress in hiding without shame.

“No it is within your right to flaunt your little third leg as you wish. You owned up to your adultery and tried to justify it.

“Darling, I Georgina Onuoha called you out because of the insensitive careless remarks you were making about your first wife and comparing yourself to King David; hence I needed to educate you more on our culture and religion you were trying to use to justify your promiscuous life after betraying the wife of your youth who sponsored when you had nothing.

“Yul you are a baby to me, hence I will advise you go get some common sense and decency because it is apparent you lack basic self awareness.



You should be covering your face in shame.”

She added that she’s waiting for the source of the allegation to “produce evidence to support his or her unfounded assumptions.”

She continued: “Yul not everyone is a stray and a street dog like you.

“At this juncture you need a leash around your mouth and medulla oblongata. It is apparent you as dumb as FvCk.

“So once again, I dare you to call me by my name as I am calling your fuckry.

“What a petulant child seeking cheap fame.”