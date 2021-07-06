Home ENTERTAINMENT “We are not exposing Rhea Chakraborty to the media yet” says Chehre director Rumi Jaffrey – Bollywood Hungama
ENTERTAINMENT

“We are not exposing Rhea Chakraborty to the media yet” says Chehre director Rumi Jaffrey – Bollywood Hungama

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
“we-are-not-exposing-rhea-chakraborty-to-the-media-yet”-says-chehre-director-rumi-jaffrey-–-bollywood-hungama

“Abhhi woh apne haadse se nikal hi rahi hai…She’s just getting out of her trauma,” writer-director Rumi Jaffrey makes it clear that Rhea Chakraborty will not be seen doing any media to promote Chehre, the film she shot with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi just before her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput passed away.

“We are not exposing Rhea Chakraborty to the media yet” says Chehre director Rumi Jaffrey

Rumi never thought Rhea would become such a controversial part of Chehre. “To be honest, she doesn’t have that much to do in Chehre. So those who go to see my film in the hope of getting a good look at Rhea are in for a disappointment. The main focus of interest is Bachchan Saab and Emraan’s jugalbandi. Their interaction is what gives the film its tense appeal.”

As for Bachchan Saab “He will surprise you. His passion for creating new characters breaking fresh grounds in every film, are very much on display in Chehre. Most directors want to work with Bachchan Saab, so they will have his name on their biodata. But I want to work with him again to show how much I still have to do with him.”

No date has been fixed yet for the theatrical release of Chehre. The producer Anand Pandit has gone to the States to see his newly born grandson. The release date will be announced when he returns.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty shares a selfie along with a message of hope

More Pages: Chehre Box Office Collection


BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

In Yeon Sang-ho’s ‘The Cursed’ spinoff, the dead...

How Leonardo DiCaprio Reacted When Anupam Kher Introduced...

With Four Films In Cannes, Léa Seydoux Will...

Stages of grief: how theatre is helping communities...

Two artworks chosen for display in London’s Trafalgar...

Taapsee Pannu approaches Robert Downey Jr on social...

Tanishaa Mukerji to Mona Singh: Celebs who chose...

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Isaac’s schizophrenia...

Karan Johar to direct Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt...

He doesn’t look happy: Hilarious reactions as BBNaija...

Leave a Reply