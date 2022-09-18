´We are not afraid´ – Zanetti relishes Inter´s Champions League challenge against Bayern and Barcelo

Bayern Munich and Barcelona await Inter in the Champions League group stage, but Nerazzurri vice-president Javier Zanetti insists his side are “not afraid” of the challenge.

UEFA’s flagship club competition has provided a headline reunion with new Barca arrival Robert Lewandowski returning to his former side Bayern in Group C.

The draw of the Poland talisman revisiting the Allianz Arena remains the standout pick of the group-stage clashes, with Inter and Viktoria Plzen the other two sides to compete alongside the European giants.

Simone Inzaghi’s side pushed Liverpool close in the round-of-16 clash last season and, despite falling to the Reds, Zanetti insists the Nerazzurri will take a no-fear approach to their draw alongside Bayern and Barca.

“It is a difficult, complicated group, with two teams that know how to play very well in this competition,” Zanetti told Sky Sport Italia when asked about facing the two European heavyweights.

“The Champions League is a competition of details, with the best in the world. We are there and we will play it.

“It is a challenge to face these teams now. Bayern is a team that has consolidated, Barca has found balance with Xavi, we want to give continuity to last year’s progress.

“We are not afraid, only respect, I believe that Inter will be ready and prepared.”

While the prospect of locking horns with Barca and Bayern may prove daunting, Inter and Zanetti have fond memories of facing both sides in Europe’s premier club competition.

Indeed the Nerazzurri, then managed by Jose Mourinho, overcame the Blaugrana 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals, before seeing off the German giants 2-src to lift the trophy in 2srcsrc9-1src – a feat that Zanetti hopes his side can repeat.

“Yes, it’s a good memory that came to mind,” the Argentine said as he discussed that victorious campaign.

“This is another story, football has changed. We will prepare our matches in the best possible way; we are growing and we proved it last season. We will try again this year.”