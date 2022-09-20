´We are emotional coaches´ – Tuchel explains Conte clash after Chelsea and Tottenham bosses see red

Thomas Tuchel has played down his clash with opposite number Antonio Conte at the end of Chelsea’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Tottenham, describing the melee as natural at the end of an “emotional” match.

Chelsea twice led Spurs in an absorbing London derby on Sunday, opening the scoring through Kalidou Koulibaly’s stunning volley and responding to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s equaliser by going 2-1 ahead through Reece James.

But Harry Kane’s 96th-minute header saw Conte snatch a point on his return to Stamford Bridge, causing chaotic scenes on the touchline as the two coaches were given red cards after clashing over a post-match handshake.

Tuchel and Conte have now both received a card in three separate Premier League games since the start of last season, more than any other managers in the competition.

But Tuchel told Sky Sports such incidents are to be expected between top competitors, saying: “When you shake hands I thought we look into each others’ eyes but Antonio had a different opinion… it was emotional.

“He was happy when they equalised and then it got a bit heated but nothing big. We both got a red card? I think it was not necessary. But a lot of things were not necessary, so that’s another poor decision from the referee today.

“It’s emotional. You like it. We don’t need comments now, and it being heated up and heated up.

“Just look at it. It’s the Premier League, it’s the game. You love it, no? We love it. We are emotional coaches.”

Asked whether he would seek Conte out to apologise for his role in the confrontation, Tuchel was non-committal, adding: “If we meet, we meet, If not, then not. It’s not a problem, it’s over a football match.

“Come on guys, it’s between two competitors and nothing bad happened.”

Tuchel celebrated by racing down the touchline in jubilant fashion when James re-established Chelsea’s lead with 13 minutes remaining, and admits his actions may have played some role in causing the scenes witnessed at full-time.

“In the middle of it I thought I should not do this but sometimes a match gets you totally, this match sucked me in,” he smiled.

“It was a brilliant effort after an undeserved equaliser. It was pure joy, and it may offend the opposition but they did the same when they equalised.”