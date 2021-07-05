we-are-advised-to-ignore-our-fears-rather-than-face-them:-pretty-mike-speaks-on-why-black-marriages-crash

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike, recently shared his take on why black marriages don’t last while sharing a personal story

Mike recounted how a lady he had planned to marry was sleeping around with men and he only got to find out after checking her phone

The socialite said people usually shied away from their partner’s phones and ignoring fears rather than facing it led to failed marriages

Controversial Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike, has been known from sharing interesting stories online as he advises fans. He recently shared his take on why some marriages failed while recounting his personal experience.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the young man penned down a lengthy note where he shared how his serious relationship ended because he discovered his woman was sleeping around.

According to him, he had checked her phone and the things he discovered left him crying like a baby.

Pretty Mike then told fans that if their partners were not comfortable with their phones being checked, then they had something to hide.

His post reads in part:

“That’s why most black marriages don’t last, cause during the dating phase, u are advised to ignore ur fears rather than face it; Dey say don’t check ur partner’s phone cos it might ruin ur relationship…so u rather not check and cont to live with a cheat then eventually marry him/her, one day DNA will let u know ur kids ain’t urs, or you realize he has another wife in the villageEOD.”

Reactions from Nigerians

After Pretty Mike’s story went viral on social media, internet users had interesting things to say about it. Read some of their reactions below:

Officialblessingceo:

“The reason I agree you don’t check is because many times a lot of people just assume and use their own insecurities to spoil good things . Still an advocate of leave their phone alone .”

Sir_eltee:

“This is a beautiful piece. He has a point and it’s actually an eye opener. Don’t take what he said for granted .”

Ola__ife:

“I laugh at people who say they can’t check their spouse phones. Y’all share private parts and not share phones??? God forbid such relationship of deciet Tufiakwa.”

Hephzibahlandscape:

“I rather ruin a relationship than be in an unhappy marriage.”

Topman_tech:

“He has a point.”

