Ways Marvel Lied To You About Iron Man – Looper

Ever since the 2008 release of Jon Favreau’s “Iron Man,” the then B-list superhero has rocketed into stardom and become one of the most recognizable Marvel characters on the planet. Not only did Tony Stark receive a trilogy of movies and play major roles across countless others, the introductory era of the most successful movie franchise in the history of cinema began and concluded with his first and last appearances. He is the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even though his on-screen story is over for now, it’s difficult to imagine anyone else taking his place anytime soon.

All this has come, however, with a bevy of lies designed to mislead, distract, and otherwise bamboozle Marvel’s comic book-reading and movie-going audiences in order to introduce new twists, retcon old stories, and incorporate new story idea into the fold. Whether it’s trailers that totally aren’t hiding the real villain or a secret sibling that Tony definitely had the whole time, here are a slew of lies that Marvel has sold Iron Man fans alongside the hero.