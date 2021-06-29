wayne-pivac-to-hand-wales-debuts-to-tom-rogers-and-ben-carter-against-canada

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has named two uncapped players in his starting line-up for Saturday’s Test match against Canada.

Scarlets wing Tom Rogers and Dragons lock Ben Carter will make their debuts at the Principality Stadium in a team captained by centre Jonathan Davies.

Jonathan Davies will captain Wales against Canada (David Davies/PA)

Wales are without 10 players on British and Irish Lions duty in South Africa.

That group includes late call-ups Adam Beard and Josh Navidi after captain Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric suffered tour-ending injuries during the Lions’ victory over Japan three days ago.

There are three further uncapped players on the Wales bench, with Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas, Dragons back-row forward Taine Basham and Cardiff centre Ben Thomas all selected.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny, meanwhile, will make his 100th Test appearance for Wales and the Lions.

Wales’ summer series of games sees them tackling Canada, followed by two matches in Cardiff against Argentina, with crowds of just over 8,000 permitted.

Pivac said: “This summer is an important block as we build towards Rugby World Cup 2023, and it is great to give five uncapped players opportunities.

“They have all impressed us in training, deserve a chance, and we are looking forward to seeing them step up to the Test arena.

“At the other end of the scale you have Leigh Halfpenny, who makes his 100th Test appearance.

“It is a thoroughly-deserved milestone for Leigh, and it is made all the sweeter by the fact that his family and so many of our supporters are able to be in attendance.”

Joining Halfpenny and Davies in providing an experienced edge are the likes of scrum-half Tomos Williams, plus Dragons forwards Elliot Dee, Ross Moriarty and Aaron Wainwright.