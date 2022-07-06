Home NEWS Watford drop Super Eagles forward, Dennis from pre-season tour
NEWSNews Africa

Watford drop Super Eagles forward, Dennis from pre-season tour

by News
4 views
watford-drop-super-eagles-forward,-dennis-from-pre-season-tour

Sky Bet Championship club, Watford have left out forward, Emmanuel Dennis from their pre-season tour of Austria.

Dennis has been linked with a move away from the club following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Nigerian international netted 10 times and provided six assists in 33 league appearances for the Hornets.

The London club are currently assessing offers for the player and has decided not to include him in the pre-season tour.

Everton are said to be considering Dennis as a potential replacement for Brazil forward, Richarlison, who they sold to Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Dennis linked up with Watford from Belgian Pro League outfit, Club Brugge last summer for £3m.

Watford currently value him around £20m.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EFCC rescues 17-year-old abducted Yahoo apprentice from ritualists

Gabriel Jesus reacts after scoring twice for Arsenal...

UN reacts to assassination of ex-Japan PM, Shinzo...

Ogun 2023: Akinlade emerges PDP deputy guber candidate,...

I’m stunned – Biden reacts to assassination of...

APC petitions INEC, insists on Igini’s dismissal within...

Transfer: Di Maria joins Juventus as Tottenham Hotspur...

Why I withdrew from PDP governorship primary –...

President Buhari jets out of Abuja

Eid-el-Kabir: Be law-abiding, avoid dangerous driving – Police...

Leave a Reply