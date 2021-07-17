Watchmen Silk Spectre Actor Wants To Play Another Superhero – Screen Rant

Watchmen actress, Carla Gugino, expressed that she’d be open to playing another superhero in the future. The 2009 film is directed by Zack Snyder and written by David Hayter (X2: X-Men United) and Alex Tse. Originally based on the DC Comics series, the story is set in an alternate dystopian world. Taking place during the Cold War in 1985, Watchmen sees a group of American superheroes become alerted when one of them is killed. As they continue to investigate what happened, they uncover something much bigger that’s going on.

Gugino stars as Sally Jupiter, the first Silk Spectre, who originally had the last name Juspeczyk. However, she changed her name to avoid people knowing about her Polish background. Similar to the Silk Spectre to follow her, she’s highly skilled at hand-to-hand combat. While she’s seen as a hero who fights crime, she also has the public persona of a sex symbol. After becoming a part of The Minutemen group of heroes, she’s almost assaulted by The Comedian (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

In an interview with Comic Book, Gugino was promoting her newest performance in Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake. However, when the topic of superheroes came up, she expressed interest in returning back to the genre. She noted that the characters written and those attached to the project are most important. As long as the superhero genre continues to evolve, she explained that they’re worthwhile. See below for her full comments:

Absolutely there is. I feel like, to me, it’s all about the characters and the people I’m collaborating with. If that were to come about in a superhero movie, I would love to, it’s been a while. It’s been a while since I’ve done that, so I would be totally in for that. I do also love original material. I think, clearly, we’re in a world where we’re rebooting so many things that I do feel refreshed when there’s a new story. There’s absolutely no question about that. I did a show called ‘Jett’ that just actually came on to HBO Max, where I play a thief and it’s a very Elmore Leonard-influenced crime show, and it’s also got Giancarlo Esposito and Jodie Turner-Smith and a bunch of great people in it. But that was also one where it feels very iconic, but it’s totally original. So I think when you can do that, it’s great. But yeah, in the same way that Shakespeare has been done many times, if we can keep reinventing and making things great, then it’s worth doing them.

Gugino has a diverse filmography that goes between both film and television mediums. She has been a frequent collaborator with filmmaker Mike Flanagan on projects such as The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Gerald’s Game. She has proven her ability to capture the essence of diverse characters over the course of her career thus far. Watchmen wasn’t her only entry into the world of comic adaptations, as she also starred as Lucille in Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City back in 2005. Additionally, she has voice acted in Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League as the ship’s voice.

Between the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), there’s no shortage of superhero content being released in theaters and on television. The MCU has even been releasing Disney+ series to connect the films and further develop the characters. Even if they typically follow a formula, it proves that the superhero genre has been evolving in ways that keeps audiences hooked on what’s to come next. In that case, perhaps Gugino publicly announcing her interest in potentially returning to the genre will result in her getting the chance to be involved in one of these franchises and follow up Watchmen with more superhero roles.

