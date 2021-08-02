Home SPORTS WATCH: Zach Wilson launches deep TD pass to Elijah Moore at Jets practice
When the New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore back in April, they had visions of epic touchdown bombs for years to come from their new rookie quarterback-wide receiver combination.

During one of this week’s training practices, those visions became a reality, as Wilson found a wide-open Moore streaking across the field for an easy score.

It won’t be that easy when the real games roll around, but plays like this are exactly why the Jets spent premium pick on both of these promising prospects.

