Home News America WATCH: Young girl loves Olympic weightlifting
News America

WATCH: Young girl loves Olympic weightlifting

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
watch:-young-girl-loves-olympic-weightlifting

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Transcript for Young girl loves Olympic weightlifting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{“duration”:”0:43″,”description”:”A little girl stole hearts with her amazed reaction while watching a women’s weightlifting event in the Tokyo Olympics. “,”mediaType”:”default”,”section”:”ABCNews/GMA”,”id”:”79059581″,”title”:”Young girl loves Olympic weightlifting”,”url”:”https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Living/video/young-girl-loves-olympic-weightlifting-79059581″}

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

COVID-19 live updates: Orlando area in ‘crisis mode’...

NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for...

Louisiana Rep. Higgins says he, wife, son have...

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions...

Duterte to deliver final speech to Congress amid...

Some French health workers resent, resist mandatory vaccines

WATCH: Snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches...

WATCH: Huge sandstorm engulfs China city

As Jan. 6 probe begins, Dem vows: ‘We...

Russian Olympics Committee clinches the gold in men’s...

Leave a Reply