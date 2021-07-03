Watch: WhatsApp users, here’s how you may be able to transfer chats from iPhones to Android phones – Times of India

Since the last couple of months, there have been reports about an upcoming WhatsApp feature that will solve the problem that everyone faces when they switch from an

Android

phone to an

iPhone

or vice versa.

Now, WABetaInfo, the online platform that tracks the changes and upcoming features of WhatsApp, has posted a small clip showing how exactly this transfer of WhatsApp chats could loo like when a user is switching from iPhone to an Android phone.

How will transfer of chats work

The minute-long chip shows a screen of the WhatsApp

app

with ‘Move chats to Android’ text. This will include both chat messages as well as media files. The platform tells users that this transfer of chats and media will not be possible if it is once skipped.

Once the process of transfer is complete, the app tells the user to carry on the further steps on their new device.

“You can continue setting up your Android phone. When you’re done, open WhatsApp to restore your chat history and media,” says WhatsApp.

It also gives a disclaimer of not disconnecting the cable yet, which means that this won’t be an Over-the-Air (OTA) transfer and you may require a PC in order to make this happen.

WhatsApp is developing a feature to migrate your chats between different platforms.This video shows how chats are… https://t.co/sWeoh66GMN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) 1625237585000

WhatsApp chat migration: What we know far

While the video shows how the transfer may work from iPhone to Android phone, the process of moving chats from Android phones to

iPhones

shouldn’t be much different.

Back in April, it was first reported that WhatsApp is working on rolling out the support for chat migration across the operating systems. While the app allows you to backup your chats in Google Drive (for Android users) and

iCloud

(for iPhone users), it doesn’t offer the support to migrate these backups from one device to another at the time of switching the smartphone.

As of now, there is no expected date by which this feature will be rolled out, but it should happen soon.

