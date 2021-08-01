Home News America WATCH: Water cascades down Grand Falls after heavy rain
News America

WATCH: Water cascades down Grand Falls after heavy rain

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
watch:-water-cascades-down-grand-falls-after-heavy-rain

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Transcript for Water cascades down Grand Falls after heavy rain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{“duration”:”1:01″,”description”:”Muddy water poured down Arizona’s Grand Falls following heavy rainfall in the region.”,”mediaType”:”default”,”section”:”ABCNews/US”,”id”:”79193201″,”title”:”Water cascades down Grand Falls after heavy rain”,”url”:”https://abcnews.go.com/US/video/water-cascades-grand-falls-heavy-rain-79193201″}

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs stuns field to win...

Analysis: Unvaccinated don’t fear virus despite being most...

Fauci warns ‘things are going to get worse’...

Key moments Olympic Games: Dressel wins gold, USA...

With the spectre of Usain Bolt gone, the...

Taliban threaten first provincial capital as fighting intensifies...

Xander Schauffele wins gold medal for Team USA...

A meter-wide starfish could save this underwater forest

Africa’s most populous city is battling floods and...

The make-or-break tourism label it takes years to...

Leave a Reply