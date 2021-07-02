Home NEWS Watch volcano erupt and spew over a half mile of ash
NEWSNews America

Watch volcano erupt and spew over a half mile of ash

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
watch-volcano-erupt-and-spew-over-a-half-mile-of-ash

In this image made from video from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology, a plume of steam and ash is seen from Taal Volcano, Batangas province, Philippines on Thursday July 1, 2021. A tiny volcano near the Philippine capital belched a plume of steam and ash into the sky in a brief explosion Thursday, prompting an alert level to be raised due to heightened risks to nearby villages. (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology via AP)

In this image made from video from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology, a plume of steam and ash is seen from Taal Volcano, Batangas province, Philippines on Thursday July 1, 2021. A tiny volcano near the Philippine capital belched a plume of steam and ash into the sky in a brief explosion Thursday, prompting an alert level to be raised due to heightened risks to nearby villages. (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology via AP)

    JUST WATCHED

    Watch volcano erupt and spew over a half mile of ash

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

Thousands have been evacuated in the Philippines after authorities raised the alert status on a restive volcano.

Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

In this image made from video from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology, a plume of steam and ash is seen from Taal Volcano, Batangas province, Philippines on Thursday July 1, 2021. A tiny volcano near the Philippine capital belched a plume of steam and ash into the sky in a brief explosion Thursday, prompting an alert level to be raised due to heightened risks to nearby villages. (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology via AP)

Watch volcano erupt and spew over a half mile of ash

Richard Branson: ‘Really doesn’t matter’ if I beat Jeff Bezos to space

John Oliver exposes loophole in US health care system that targets evangelicals

Chinese National Space Administration releases new images and videos of Tianwen-1's landing and exploration on Mars

See videos from China’s Mars rover

Watch the new Ford Bronco go way off road

See Ferrari’s new plug-in hybrid

Watch Conan O’Brien smoke weed on-air

Stelter: Fox News host isn’t doing opinion, he’s spouting poison

Carl’s Jr. thinks its chicken sandwich is so hot, they put it on OnlyFans

LA Times’ strategy: Be a media platform, not just a newspaper

Wedding planner: There’s panic-booking happening right now

US-Burmese journalist Nathan Maung tells CNN of torture and conditions in Myanmar's notorious Insein prison after he was detained for spreading

‘They kick us, they beat us’: Journalist on torture inside prison

Conan O’Brien says goodbye to late night

Watch Yellen warn Congress: This could have ‘catastrophic economic consequences’

Cyclists take a look at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. France is back in business as a tourist destination after opening its borders Wednesday to foreign visitors who are inoculated against the coronavirus with vaccines approved by the European Union's medicines agency. France's acceptance of only the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines means that tourism is still barred for would-be visitors from China and other countries that use other vaccines. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

European tourism plummets as Delta variant threat continues

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris stands at left.

How will the bipartisan infrastructure deal be paid?

guinness world record stacking mms moos pkg vpx_00003605

Good luck breaking this deceptively tough world record

See More

Thousands have been evacuated in the Philippines after authorities raised the alert status on a restive volcano.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Iran plans to keep video footage of nuclear...

Italy knocks out world No. 1 Belgium in...

In fossilized dinosaur poop, scientists find hidden treasure

Trump’s Hill allies could be ensnared in January...

Cows’ stomachs can break down hard-to-recycle plastic, study...

Italy Beat Belgium To Set Up Euro 2020...

Ogun Govt Urges FG To Secure Release Of...

Euro 2020: Spain, Italy qualify for semi-finals

Nnamdi Kanu: Sleepy Buhari has arrested IPOB –...

Oyo Police arrest suspected kidnapper who abducted passengers...

Leave a Reply