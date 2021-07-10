Home ENTERTAINMENT Watch Twenty One Pilots host a submarine party in video for ‘Saturday’ – NME
ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Twenty One Pilots host a submarine party in video for ‘Saturday’ – NME

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
watch-twenty-one-pilots-host-a-submarine-party-in-video-for-‘saturday’-–-nme

Twenty One Pilots have shared a new video for recent single ‘Saturday’ – you can watch it below.

  • The NME Big Read: Twenty One Pilots: “We want to be the best – and keep everyone else at bay”

The Ohio duo – comprised of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun – released their sixth album ‘Scaled And Icy’ back in May, after previewing the project with the singles ‘Shy Away’ and ‘Choker’.

Twenty One Pilots’ next single, ‘Saturday’, followed soon after, and now the duo have shared a video for the upbeat party-ready track, which sees Joseph and Dun host a deep sea gig.

The Andrew Donoho-directed clip was filmed over the period of a week in multiple locations, including a specially built underwater set and a functioning submarine. You can watch the video for ‘Saturday’ below:

Last month, Twenty One Pilots announced details of their ‘Takeøver Tour’, which includes live dates in London next year.

The tour will see the band play a series of shows (ranging from “rare and intimate club performances to full-on arena spectacles”) in select cities in the US, as well as London and Mexico City.

You can see details of Twenty One Pilots’ planned London shows below:

June 2022


21 – The Camden Assembly, London


22 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London


23 – O2 Academy Brixton, London


25 – The SSE Arena Wembley, London

Tickets for Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Takeøver Tour’ are on sale now – you can get more information and buy tickets here.

Meanwhile, a new fan-made album of Twenty One Pilots songs-turned-lullabies has been released – you can listen to ‘Babyface’ now.

The covers record is the work of the US duo Sparrow Sleeps, who have previously transformed tracks by the likes of Yungblud, Foo Fighters and Paramore into lullabies.

Released last month (June 22), ‘Babyface’ features renditions of Twenty One Pilots songs such as ‘Trees’, ‘My Blood’ and ‘Chlorine’.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Burna Boy, RMD and other Nigerian celebrities who...

11 of the funniest responses to that 1st...

Cannes 2021: Joanna Hogg and Honor Swinton Byrne...

Here is the ‘Big Brother 23’ TV schedule...

The New Wonder Woman Shows How Deadly Diana...

Chris Hemsworth recorded brand new “dialogue” for Loki’s...

90 Day Fiancé: Yara Busted For Massively Upselling...

American rapper, Bia has been in my DM...

Cannes Film Festival tackles nunsploitation, gender bias and...

Greta Gerwig to Direct the Barbie Movie Starring...

Leave a Reply