Watch: Travelling Everton support make anger clear by throwing shirts back at players

Footage of the aftermath of Everton’s alarming defeat at the hands of Bournemouth earlier today has piqued widespread attentions late on Saturday evening.

Open in new windowThe Toffees, of course, were back in action a short time ago.

After being sent packing from the Carabao Cup owing to a three-goal defeat at the hands of Bournemouth during the week, Frank Lampard’s troops made the trip to the Vitality Stadium once more, on this occasion for a Premier League showdown.

Hovering in a precarious position just clear of the drop zone, Everton, for obvious reasons, therefore headed into proceedings desperate for a bounce-back result.

Upon the final whistle sounding at the Vitality, however, the evening’s visitors, instead, were plunged into yet further despair.

This came as goals on the part of all of Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Jaidon Anthony guided hosts Bournemouth to the right side of a 3-0 final scoreline.

On the back of the action coming to a close on Saturday evening, it should therefore come as little surprise to hear that those of an Everton persuasion to have made their way to Dorset making their frustrations crystal clear.

One particular piece of footage, meanwhile, as alluded to above, summed up the situation perfectly.

This came upon Alex Iwobi, one of the Toffees’ standout performers this season, showcasing his appreciation for the travelling support by throwing his match-worn jersey into the crowd.

In no mood for niceties, however, the fan to have secured the shirt swiftly directed it back onto the field of play, as boos rang around the away end at the Vitality Stadium:

