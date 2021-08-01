Watch to watch on Hulu: See episode submitted by O-T Fagbenle (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) to Emmy voters – Gold Derby

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that O-T Fagbenle is entering “The Handmaid’s Tale” episode “Home” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. That means it’s the episode that voters (members of the academy’s acting or casting branches) vow to watch before checking off their ballots.

This program streamed May 26 and was the seventh episode of the fourth season for the Hulu show. In this installment, Luke (Fagbenle) and his ex-wife June (Elisabeth Moss) from many years earlier are taken to a hotel. The two of them then go back to his house for a reunion. June has now officially requested asylum in Canada.

This year marks the first career Emmy nomination for Fagbenle. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against co-stars Max Minghella and Bradley Whitford, Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”), Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”), Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) and Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

