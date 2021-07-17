Watch the trailer for ‘Jupiter Hell’, which leaves Early Access in August – NME

After two years in Early Access Jupiter Hell will become a full release on PC on August 5, that same day will see the roguelike have a bunch of new additions as well.

For a start, players will gain access to Dante Station for the first time. It’s the fourth and final act “in the gripping story of one hero’s survival against Jupiter Hell” and, according to developer ChaosForge, there’s even a “final boss battle included.”

You can watch the trailer below.

As well as the new level, there’s also new ways to play. Trials Mode is “a new customizable and moddable way to enjoy Jupiter Hell your way – it’s your run, your scenario, your funeral,” while Arena Mode forces players to “defend against wave-based attacks of enemies, with quicker levelling and item acquisition between waves.”

There is also Endless Mode which, you guessed it, sees players “go through fully randomised levels without episodes, branches etc, and see how deep you can get,” and Classic Mode removes the story, the branching areas and the special levels so there’s “nothing to distract you from sweet, sweet ripping and tearing through demonic hordes”.

Jupiter Hell also sees Mark Meer provide voiceover work. Meer played Commander Shepard in the original Mass Effect trilogy and has also provided work for the Baldur’s Gate and Dragon Age series.

The spiritual successor to DoomRL, this roguelike game offers “turn-based, grid-based permadeath and fully procedural levels, all in glorious 3D visuals.” with the website also promising “sadistic algorithms (that) create unending challenges”.

