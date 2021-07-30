Watch the Second Trailer for Halsey’s Upcoming IMAX Film – HYPEBEAST

Following the first trailer released earlier this month, the second preview for Halsey’s upcoming IMAX movie If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power begins with picturesque scenes of the singer playing with a child and bathing among women in an ornate bathhouse. The trailer, titled “woman/god,” then takes a sinister turn as she’s shown racing away through the forest on horseback.

What follows is a fast-paced Medieval montage set to a previously unheard song in which Halsey sings, “I am not a woman, I’m a god.”

Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is described as a “disruptive film and album experience from the mind of Halsey,” per the movie’s poster.

Out August 25, the hour-long film will double as an early release for the album of the same name and will show in theaters in select cities across the United States and Canada. Releases in the United Kingdom and elsewhere will follow on August 26.

In other music news, Billie Eilish survives a flood in her newly-released “Happier Than Ever” music video.