Watch the latest teaser trailer for Netflix’s upcoming animated Witcher film – The Verge

Netflix has dropped the latest teaser trailer for its animated Witcher prequel, giving us a better look at the film’s characters and allowing us to hear its English-language voice actors for the first time.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf focuses on the early life of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, “a cocky young witcher who delights in slaying monsters for coin,” as per Netflix’s synopsis. Available plot details are thin, but the film involves Vesemir confronting “a strange new monster” and “demons of his past” in a politically-fraught kingdom. (So far, so Witcher.)

The film is being made by Korean animation house Studio Mir, which has previously tackled a number of Netflix animations, including Dota: Dragon’s Blood and Voltron: Legendary Defender, as well as shows like The Legend of Korra. The trailer includes a fun nod to The Witcher’s infamous bathtub meme, with Vesemir, instead of Geralt, enjoying a nice soak.

The voice cast features Theo James as Vesemir, Lara Pulver as Tetra, Graham McTavish as Deglan, and Mary McDonnell as Lady Zerbst. The film has been written and produced by Beau DeMayo and co-produced by The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, with Studio Mir’s Kwang Il Han directing.

Expect to see even more Witcher content from Netflix in future, with a live-action spinoff in the works and a second season of the main show, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, arriving on December 17th. It’s no surprise given that The Witcher was Netflix’s most popular first season ever when it debuted (though Bridgerton has since stolen that record). You tossed a coin to your witcher, and Netflix is happy to deliver.