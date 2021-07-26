watch:-team-usa-reaches-medal-podium

Transcript for Team USA reaches medal podium

Day two of the olympics and team usa finally reaching the medal podium. America’s first gold going to chase kalisz. The warning tonight from olympic officials about this moment. Japan’s Naomi Osaka dominant, after withdrawing from the French open to focus on her mental health. But the U.S. Women’s gymnastics team and the men’s U.S. Basketball team stumbling. Here’s James Longman tonight from Tokyo. Reporter: Tonight, an unsettled start for team usa. At the strangest of summer games, for the first time since 1972, the U.S. Did not medal on day one. On day two, women’s gymnastics losing some of their invincible aura, finishing second in the qualifying round. Simone Biles and sinisa Lee finishing in first and second place. They now advance to compete in the all-around finals. Despite some stumbles, Biles has advanced to all finals, and the chance to win six gold medals. Usa swimming, raking in the medals. Simone Manuel and the U.S. 4×100 freestyle relay team taking bronze. But it was chase kalisz taking home team usa’s first gold in the 400 individual medley. If I can hope anything comes from that, it’s that it motivates the rest of my teammates. Reporter: Kalisz, hugging his teammate Jay Litherland, who took silver, on the podium. The international olympic committee with a reminder, no hugging, and masks on, even for winners. Inside the olympic bubble, 137 people have tested positive. At least 16 are athletes. Star U.S. Golfer Bryson Dechambeau, testing positive before leaving for Tokyo, knocking him out of the competition. Today, team usa basketball facing an upset, losing to France, ending their 25-game olympic winning streak, going back to the 2004 games in Athens. Jrue holiday leading the team just days after winning the NBA championship with the Milwaukee bucks. We’re smart players, great character, and we’ll figure it out in the next two. Reporter: The team still has a chance. They’ll have to win games against Iran and the Czech Republic to advance to the medal round. And for the first time, skateboarding and surfing seen at the olympics. The new sports also adding more women to the Tokyo games than ever before. There is full gender equality across all of those new sports and new events, which really underlines our approach to providing gender equality. Reporter: And U.S. Fencer Lee Keifer making history. One touch for a gold medal. Reporter: Becoming the first American ever to win an olympic medal in individual foil. It’s such an incredible feeling. I wish I could chop it up in little pieces and distribute it to everyone I love. Reporter: Linsey, this is one of the hottest olympics in history. It’s more than 90 degrees here most days. 80% humidity. One athlete actually passed out because of it. On top of that, there’s a storm on the way. Some events have had to be rescheduled. Linsey? As if covid were not enough, the weather is another obstacle. James, thank you.

