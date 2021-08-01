Home News America WATCH: Surfer rides on smoky lake in Canada
WATCH: Surfer rides on smoky lake in Canada

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Transcript for Surfer rides on smoky lake in Canada

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

A surfer rode a hydrofoil surfboard over Shuswap Lake, covered by thick smoke caused by the Two Mile Road fire in British Columbia.

