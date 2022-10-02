WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing’s Motsi mistakes Graziano Di Prima for Giovanni Pernice in hilarious moment

October 01, 2022 – 20:31 BST

Matthew Moore

Motsi Mabuse got caught up in the moment when she mistook pro Graziano Di Prima for another dancer

Anything can happen on live television, and Motsi Mabuse fell victim to this on Saturday night’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing.

As she critiqued Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima for their Viennese Waltz, she said: “When you go into these movements and it’s beautiful because I can see the music in your body. As soon as you get to the beautiful Giovanni…” Realising her mistake, she put her hand over her mouth and quickly corrected herself Graziano, you can…”

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse confuses Graxiano Di Prima for Giovanni Pernice

The audience then began laughing as Graziano jokingly grimaced away, prompting the judge to quip: “All these Italian boys, sorry it’s confusing! Welcome to Italy!”

The pair had just performed a Viennese Waltz to Runaway by The Corrs and it seemed to have gone better than last week, with the pair being awarded a 27 for their effort.

Graziano is one of three Italian pros on this year’s edition of the Bioreports 1 show, being joined by Giovanni Pernice and Vito Coppola.

In the past, the Italian professional has danced with Capital FM presenter Vick Hope and Loose Women star Judi Love.

Graziano didn’t know what to make to the mistake

Saturday night’s Strictly has featured everything with love about the series from outlandish costumes to spectacular performances.

After Fleur East completed her Viennese Waltz, the singer and presenter was left overcome by emotion, as she shed some tears.

The former X Factor star explained to Claudia why she felt so teary, sharing: “Vito said to me: ‘Make sure you bring the feeling and really get into the emotions.’ So all day I’ve been building it up and getting ready to unleash it.

“And just as I stood there it just all came.”

