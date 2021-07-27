Watch Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in ‘Only Murders In The Building’ trailer – NME

A preview of the Hulu series Only Murders In The Building starring Steve Martin and Selena Gomez has been released.

The series is co-created and written by Martin, and is described as “a comedic murder-mystery series”.

A synopsis for the show says that the story “follows three strangers (Martin, Martin Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.”

The trio start up their own true crime podcast series as the case unfolds, and uncover some dark secrets about the building that they live in along the way.

Only Murders In The Building is set to debut in the US on August 31. Watch the show’s trailer in full below.

Meanwhile, Gomez has joined the cast of Petra Collins’ new psychological thriller Spiral, about a former influencer with a social media addiction.

It will see the pair working together again for Collins’ feature-length directorial debut, after she directed Gomez’s recent video for ‘Fetish’.

Drake is also on board to executive produce the film alongside Future the Prince, who works with the Toronto rapper on HBO’s Euphoria.

