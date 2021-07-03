WATCH: Search and rescue dogs look for survivors at Florida condo collapse – WYFF Greenville

WATCH: Search and rescue dogs look for survivors at Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. —

K-9 search and rescue dog teams started looking for survivors in the rubble of Champlain Towers South.

Families are counting on the dogs to help find loved ones.

The dogs are part of Florida Task Force-1 (FL-TF1).

Their keen sense of smell and agile nature gives them an advantage over their human handlers in rescue situations. The team the animals work with said the dogs have as many as 300 million smell receptors in their noses. Humans only have about 6 million.

These dogs are helping to direct search crews and saving them time.

Watch the video above for the full story on the rescue dog teams.