Home WORLD NEWS WATCH: Search and rescue dogs look for survivors at Florida condo collapse – WYFF Greenville
WORLD NEWS

WATCH: Search and rescue dogs look for survivors at Florida condo collapse – WYFF Greenville

by admin
written by admin
watch:-search-and-rescue-dogs-look-for-survivors-at-florida-condo-collapse-–-wyff-greenville

WATCH: Search and rescue dogs look for survivors at Florida condo collapse

GET NATIONAL BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The latest breaking updates, delivered straight to your email inbox.

Privacy Notice

WATCH: Search and rescue dogs look for survivors at Florida condo collapse

K-9 search and rescue dog teams started looking for survivors in the rubble of Champlain Towers South.Families are counting on the dogs to help find loved ones.The dogs are part of Florida Task Force-1 (FL-TF1).Their keen sense of smell and agile nature gives them an advantage over their human handlers in rescue situations. The team the animals work with said the dogs have as many as 300 million smell receptors in their noses. Humans only have about 6 million. These dogs are helping to direct search crews and saving them time.Watch the video above for the full story on the rescue dog teams.

SURFSIDE, Fla. —

K-9 search and rescue dog teams started looking for survivors in the rubble of Champlain Towers South.

Families are counting on the dogs to help find loved ones.

The dogs are part of Florida Task Force-1 (FL-TF1).

Their keen sense of smell and agile nature gives them an advantage over their human handlers in rescue situations. The team the animals work with said the dogs have as many as 300 million smell receptors in their noses. Humans only have about 6 million.

These dogs are helping to direct search crews and saving them time.

Watch the video above for the full story on the rescue dog teams.

Loading more articles…

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

North Carolina included in latest forecast track for...

NHL Game Highlights | Lightning vs. Canadiens, Game...

Covid Cases, Rates Jump In Los Angeles Ahead...

‘Humans caught the ocean on fire’: Gas pipeline...

Kelly Clarkson requests judge declare her legally single...

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani ups home...

North Miami Beach orders immediate closure of condo...

AOC blasts IOC for suspending US sprinter Sha’Carri...

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship timeline, from friendship...

Nevada Leads Nation in Covid Cases as 300000...

Leave a Reply