Sportico
Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic Absence About More than Marijuana
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
Washington Post
Rachel Nichols is back on the air, but the fallout at ESPN is just beginning
Rachel Nichols hosted her long-running afternoon TV show, “The Jump,” Monday afternoon, and began with a brief apology: “I . . . don’t want to let this moment pass without saying . . . how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor,” she said. It was a day after the New York Times published leaked audio from a private conversation Nichols had a year before, in which she suggested that Taylor, her colleague, would replace Nichols as host of the network’s N
TheGrio
Mike Hill says he was told he was ‘too ghetto’ for promotion at ESPN
Mike Hill has opened up about his past at ESPN. In a recent television appearance, he shared that the culture was “different” there, and detailed a story in which he was told he was “too ghetto” to get a promotion. As theGrio previously reported, ESPN has been in the headlines lately after the intense controversy surrounding sports journalist Maria Taylor.