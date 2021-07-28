Watch: Samsung highlights BlackBerry, Motorola in Galaxy Z Fold 3 teaser – Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released a teaser trailer for its August 11 Unpacked event.

The video also gives us a fleeting glimpse at the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung confirmed yesterday that it would be launching two new foldable phones at its August 11 Unpacked event, expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Now, the company has issued a teaser trailer for the event (seen above), highlighting the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The new teaser shows a variety of “good” phones from years gone by, such as the Motorola DynaTac, Nokia 3310, and BlackBerry devices. The video then asks whether “good” is good enough before briefly teasing the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s design. Check out a screenshot of the foldable’s design below.

The video doesn’t give us any more solid details, but leaks paint a pretty good picture of what to expect from the Z Fold 3. Samsung’s device is expected to offer a similar design as its predecessor, along with IPX8 water resistance and an under-display selfie camera. Samsung also noted yesterday that S Pen support is coming to foldables, and previous rumors and leaks point to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 gaining this feature.

Other than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung is also expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and the Galaxy Buds 2. So there’ll be no shortage of gadgets on offer come August 11.