Associated Press
Ohtani flops, exits early in Yankee Stadium pitching debut
Babe Ruth, he was not. The two-way phenom got only two outs Wednesday for the Los Angeles Angels during his highly anticipated first pitching appearance in the Bronx. Ohtani, who leads the majors with 28 home runs, was chased after four early walks and charged with a career-worst seven runs in a game delayed twice by rain.
PopSugar
Katie Nageotte Set an Olympic Trials Record in Pole Vault, and This Is What Joy Looks Like
The Summer Olympics are less than a month away, and Katie Nageotte is officially headed to Tokyo. On June 26, while competing in triple-digit temperatures, the 29-year-old pole vaulter clenched a spot on Team USA after jumping a career-best 16 feet, 2.75 inches. It’s the top clearance in the world this year and an Olympic Trials record – and Nageotte’s visibly emotional reaction was certainly a highlight during an otherwise thrilling weekend of competition.
Associated Press
Lightning flip script on Canadiens to take Cup Final lead
After carrying the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final with sublime goaltending, Carey Price stopped just about everything he saw in Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Brendan Gallagher was left bloody, and the Canadiens were left beaten. The Lightning created traffic in front of Price, scored two deflection goals and outmuscled the smaller Canadiens in a 5-1 rout Monday night that showed what it takes to crack Montreal’s defensive wall.
NBC Sports
How to Watch Tokyo Olympics Shooting: TV & Live Streaming Schedule
After being postponed due to COVID, the highly anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021. As always, NBC who is home to the Olympics will provide coverage, which can be accessed on local NBC stations as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports, and
Associated Press
Mississippi St beats Vandy 13-2 to send CWS finals to Game 3
Mississippi State’s first three wins in the College World Series were one-run games. The Bulldogs’ fourth was a blowout, and it was well-timed. Houston Harding and Preston Johnson combined on a four-hitter and MSU capitalized on struggling Vanderbilt pitching in a 13-2 victory Tuesday night that forced a deciding third game in the College World Series finals.
