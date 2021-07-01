Associated Press

Lightning flip script on Canadiens to take Cup Final lead

After carrying the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final with sublime goaltending, Carey Price stopped just about everything he saw in Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Brendan Gallagher was left bloody, and the Canadiens were left beaten. The Lightning created traffic in front of Price, scored two deflection goals and outmuscled the smaller Canadiens in a 5-1 rout Monday night that showed what it takes to crack Montreal’s defensive wall.