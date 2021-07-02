-
MMA Weekly
Georges St-Pierre considers Kamaru Usman the best pound-for-pound fighter right now
Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion George St-Pierre recognizes greatness when he sees it. Widely considered the greatest welterweight champion in mixed martial arts history, St-Pierre believes current welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now. “I think Usman, right now, is the best pound-for-pound,” St-Pierre said in an interview with Bleacher Report. “In terms of performance, I think he’s one of the best right now and he’s an act
MMA Weekly
UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko hitting pads is frightening | Video
UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is on another level than her 125-pound competition and proves it every time she enters the octagon. “Bullet” has a well-rounded skillset but her striking is world class. Watch the 33-year old southpaw hit pads during training. It’s impressive and terrifying. UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko dances after her wins, but not like this | Video (Courtesy of UFC Sisters) Ciryl Gane opens as heavy betting favorite over Derrick Lewis
Associated Press
Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch listed for $27.5 million
A sprawling New Mexico ranch belonging to deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is on the market for $27.5 million. The 12-square-mile (30-square-kilometer) Zorro Ranch was put up for sale by Epstein’s estate and includes a 26,700-square-foot (2,480-square-meter) mansion and a private airstrip with a hangar and helipad, according to the listing by Neil Lyon Group at Sotheby’s International Realty Santa Fe. Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking girls in New York and Florida.
