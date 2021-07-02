MMA Weekly

Georges St-Pierre considers Kamaru Usman the best pound-for-pound fighter right now

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion George St-Pierre recognizes greatness when he sees it. Widely considered the greatest welterweight champion in mixed martial arts history, St-Pierre believes current welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now. “I think Usman, right now, is the best pound-for-pound,” St-Pierre said in an interview with Bleacher Report. “In terms of performance, I think he’s one of the best right now and he’s an act