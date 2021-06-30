Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Prom Concert Film – Pitchfork

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Prom concert film debuted in a livestream earlier tonight. It featured songs from her new album Sour performed in the back of a limo, on a prom dancefloor, in a darkroom, and accompanied by a marching band on a football field. Watch it all happen below.

The announcement imagery for Sour Prom sparked controversy after Courtney Love called out Rodrigo for similarities to the album art of Hole’s Live Through This. “Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude,” Love wrote. “There’s no way to be elegant about it.”

Rodrigo released Sour in April. The breakout debut features hit singles “Drivers License,” “Good 4 U,” and more. Last month, she performed both tracks as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Read “Jam City on His Journey From Experimental Electronic Music to Producing Olivia Rodrigo” over on the Pitch.