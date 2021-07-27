Home News America WATCH: Octopus scares off stingray camouflaged in the sand
News America

WATCH: Octopus scares off stingray camouflaged in the sand

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
watch:-octopus-scares-off-stingray-camouflaged-in-the-sand

Transcript for Octopus scares off stingray camouflaged in the sand

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{“duration”:”0:46″,”description”:”Jules Casey, a freediver and underwater photographer captured the octopus stealthily moving through the water until it frightened a stingray.”,”mediaType”:”default”,”section”:”ABCNews/GMA”,”id”:”79088488″,”title”:”Octopus scares off stingray camouflaged in the sand”,”url”:”https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Living/video/octopus-scares-off-stingray-camouflaged-sand-79088488″}

