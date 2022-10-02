Watch: Neymar sparks controversy with response to Mbappe relationship question

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has taken his place front and centre in the headlines once more late on Friday night, owing to his response to a journalist’s question on his relationship with Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar, of course, was back in action a short time ago.

Amid a scintillating stretch of recent form at club level, the gifted attacker turned his attentions towards matters on the international front, in a friendly meeting with Ghana.

And Neymar, once more, played a starring role, bagging a pair of assists en route to an eventual 4-0 Brazil triumph.

As alluded to above, though, it was not the 30-year-old’s endeavours on the pitch which caught the headlines across the European media late this evening.

Instead, this came in the form of Neymar’s comments, or lack thereof, regarding PSG teammate and attacking partner in crime Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking to the media on the back of his latest starring display, the former Barcelona man was drawn on his relationship with French international Mbappe.

This of course comes amid suggestions of unrest in the camp in France’s capital, stemming from the new contract afforded to Mbappe during the summer, and ensuing speculation that the 23-year-old had pushed for Neymar’s sale.

The latter, though, did little to put to bed rumours of bad blood between he and his one-time close friend in simply informing the journalists in attendance at The Stade Océane on Friday that:

“I prefer not to speak.”

