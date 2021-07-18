watch:-new-covid-19-cases-are-increasing-in-all-50-states

JUST WATCHED
New Covid-19 cases increasing in all 50 states amid vaccination lag
Covid-19 cases are rising in all 50 states as experts warn that unvaccinated individuals are accounting for most new cases. CNN’s Natasha Chen reports.
