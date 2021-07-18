Home NEWS Watch: New Covid-19 cases are increasing in all 50 states
Watch: New Covid-19 cases are increasing in all 50 states

Emergency personnel wear face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while leaving an hospital clinic emergency room during a new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Orlando.

    New Covid-19 cases increasing in all 50 states amid vaccination lag

Covid-19 cases are rising in all 50 states as experts warn that unvaccinated individuals are accounting for most new cases. CNN’s Natasha Chen reports.

