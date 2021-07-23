-
Associated Press
Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians
Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks.
Variety
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (not Cole Beasley) reacts to non-vaccinated player forfeiture rule
After an extended Twitter tirade on Tuesday regarding the NFL’s vaccination rules and the vaccine generally, Bills receiver Cole Beasley has been silent. After the news of Thursday’s memo from the NFL to all teams explaining that an outbreak among non-vaccinated players and/or staff that results in a cancellation will trigger a forfeiture, another Bills [more]
Associated Press
Odd couple: Mayfield, rocker Alice Cooper team for TV spot
Baker Mayfield never dreamed of being on a team with Alice Cooper. The Browns quarterback also had no idea the legendary rocker, known for theatrical stage shows featuring pyrotechnics, snakes and a guillotine, had more serious skills. “He’s a scratch golfer,” Mayfield said of the 73-year-old Cooper, who shot three strokes below his age during a round at an area country club this week.
Washington Examiner
All hail Novak Djokovic, king of anti-tennis
A great Djokovic performance often looks like his opponent is trying to climb Everest without oxygen, with Djokovic in the role of mountain, ice, wind, and cold.