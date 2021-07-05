Watch Mark Zuckerberg celebrate the Fourth of July by flying a flag on an electric surfboard – Yahoo News

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg rode an electric surfboard while holding a flag to celebrate July 4.

He appears to be riding one of his $12,000 efoil boards made by Lift Foils.

Last week a judge dismissed the FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the Fourth of July by waving a flag while riding an electric surfboard.

In a video posted on his social media, Zuckerberg can be seen gliding through the water with the flag as John Denver’s anthem to West Virginia, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” plays in the background.

Zuckerberg appears to be riding an electric surfboard by Lift Foils. Company cofounder Nick Leason previously told Business Insider that Zuckerberg owns several of the devices. The efoil board, which Zuckerberg was previously seen using in Hawaii last summer, costs $12,000.

The patriotic celebration comes a week after a judge dismissed the FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook.

However, not everyone was enthralled by Zuckerberg’s video.

“I saw it, so now you have to see it too. I’m sorry. I did not make the rules,” a viral tweet of the video said. Others joked that “Zuckerberg may have united the left and the right in America: just not in the way he planned.”

In the comments on his Facebook video, one observer told Zuckerberg that next time he should also add a “cheeseburger and/or fireworks into this to go FULL AMERICA.”

Insider has reached out to Facebook for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider