watch-live:-police-officers-testify-in-jan-6-select-committee’s-first-hearing-on-capitol-insurrection-–.

The House select committee investigating the deadly pro-Trump invasion of the U.S. Capitol will kick off its first hearing Tuesday with testimony from four law enforcement officers who responded to the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges and U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn are sworn-in before testifying before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. Oliver Contreras | Reuters

Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will give opening statements at the start of the hearing on Capitol Hill. Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both vocal critics of former President Donald Trump, are currently the only Republicans on the nine-member panel. Cheney was stripped of her leadership role after she refused to stop criticizing Trump for spreading the lie that the 2020 election was rigged to favor President Joe Biden. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., submitted five Republicans to be added to the select committee, but withdrew all their names after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected two of his picks. McCarthy and other Republicans — including Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, whom Pelosi vetoed from serving on the panel — have started suggesting that Pelosi may in some way be responsible for the events of Jan. 6. “It’s unfortunate we start with a committee chair who will tell us, ‘Everything’s on the table, except for the speaker’s office,'” McCarthy said Tuesday morning.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the media with members of the House Republican caucus before opening hearing of the House (Select) Committee on the Investigation of the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. Joshua Roberts | Reuters