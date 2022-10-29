Watch: Lionel Messi beats De Bruyne to top-5 league benchmark and nets screamer vs Troyes

The latest exploits on the part of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi have piqued widespread attentions on Saturday evening.

This comes owing to the Argentine icon’s display during a meeting with ES Troyes.

Messi, of course, has taken his place front and centre in the headlines over the course of the last week, after following up a haul of a goal and two assists with a further four direct goal contributions in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

And, on Sunday, the 35-year-old showcased absolutely no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Afforded a start in PSG’s Ligue 1 clash with AC Troyes, Messi lit up the Parc des Princes once more, courtesy of yet another goal and assist.

The former arrived first, and in absolutely stunning fashion.

Picking the ball up a full 25 yards from goal, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner picked out the bottom corner of the visitors’ net with a wonderful strike:

Then, just six minutes later, Messi turned provider, laying on attacking partner in crime Neymar by means of a pinpoint defence-splitting pass:

Not only that, but, in the process, the former Barcelona standout beat out the competition, most notably from Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, to establish himself as the first player to notch ten assists in one of Europe’s top-5 leagues this season:

