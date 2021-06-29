JUST WATCHED
Watch Lil Nas X end his BET Awards performance with same-sex smooch
Singer Lil Nas X ended his BET Awards performance by kissing one of his backup dancers. Later, he shot down homophobic comments on Twitter.
