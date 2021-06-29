Home NEWS Watch Lil Nas X end his BET Awards performance with same-sex smooch
Watch Lil Nas X end his BET Awards performance with same-sex smooch

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Singer Lil Nas X ended his BET Awards performance by kissing one of his backup dancers. Later, he shot down homophobic comments on Twitter.

Source: CNN

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Watch Lil Nas X end his BET Awards performance with same-sex smooch

Singer Lil Nas X ended his BET Awards performance by kissing one of his backup dancers. Later, he shot down homophobic comments on Twitter.

Source: CNN

