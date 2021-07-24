-
Reuters
MLB roundup: Red Sox stun Yankees in 10th inning
Hunter Renfroe drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Boston Red Sox rallied past the New York Yankees 5-4 on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Enrique Hernandez tied the game at 3 on a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning. Alex Verdugo added three hits.
Sportico
Booker, Middleton, Holiday Join a USA Basketball Team in Disarray
Just days after the NBA Finals ended and the Bucks vanquished the Suns in six games, Devin Booker of Phoenix and Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton of Milwaukee have united on the same side, joining the U.S. men’s basketball squad at the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA opens tournament play Sunday against France. The gold medal […]
Men’s Health
The ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Voice Cast is Star-Studded
Kevin Smith’s new series brings together voices from the worlds of ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ and ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer.’ Fans of the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series (which aired 130 episodes between 1983 and 1985) are in for a treat. Filmmaker Kevin Smith (best known for his work on movies like Clerks, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy, but also a comic writer and podcaster and many other jobs) is back with a new Netflix series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which serves as a direct sequel to that original series.
SNY
Yankees vs Red Sox: Yankees futility against Red Sox continues with 6-2 loss | Yankees Post Game
A visibly frustrated Gerrit Cole struggled to find the right words to describe his performance on Friday night in Boston. He felt he made good pitches throughout and that the Rafael Devers home run he surrendered in the 5th inning came off a tough pitch to hit. Cole: ‘Devers is a special player…I’m not surprised he was able to hit it out’. The Yankees offense did Cole no favors, managing just six hits and going 1-9 with runners in scoring position.
Insider Monkey
10 Best Dividend Contenders to Buy in 2021
In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend contenders to buy in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend contenders and investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Contenders to Buy in 2021. According to a report by the S&P Global Dow Jones Indices, […]
Associated Press
NBC quickly hires Maria Taylor after her departure from ESPN
Maria Taylor has joined NBC less than a week after her contract with ESPN expired. NBC formally made the announcement during its primetime Olympic show Friday before a replay of the opening ceremony. ESPN and Taylor announced Wednesday that they could not agree on a new contract.
Reuters
Disappointed WADA watches as Russians prepare for Tokyo Games
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will be forced to watch as Russian athletes don uniforms in their country’s colours of red, white and blue and compete at the Tokyo Olympics, having received softened sanctions over the nation’s doping scandals. WADA had originally banned Russia from the world’s top sporting events for four years in December 2019, but the sanctions were halved late last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a clear victory for the Russian side. While the Russians are still not allowed to compete under their own flag, they can now wear their tri-colour uniforms instead of the neutral ones initially imposed by WADA.