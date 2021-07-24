Reuters

Disappointed WADA watches as Russians prepare for Tokyo Games

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will be forced to watch as Russian athletes don uniforms in their country’s colours of red, white and blue and compete at the Tokyo Olympics, having received softened sanctions over the nation’s doping scandals. WADA had originally banned Russia from the world’s top sporting events for four years in December 2019, but the sanctions were halved late last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a clear victory for the Russian side. While the Russians are still not allowed to compete under their own flag, they can now wear their tri-colour uniforms instead of the neutral ones initially imposed by WADA.