Watch Jimmy Fallon, the Roots’ Tariq Trotter Celebrate ‘This Olympics’ on ‘Tonight Show’ – Rolling Stone

Hours after the lighting of the ceremonial torch signaling the start of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots’ Tariq Trotter performed a song dedicated to this year’s Summer Games on The Tonight Show.

“This Olympics” — a parody of Florida Georgia Line and Nelly’s 2020 single “Lil Bit” — finds the host and the rapper partake in many of this year’s Games, from archery and weight lifting to fencing and rowing.

“It’s time to represent your country / No matter where you’re from / Waking up at 2 a.m. to watch a little badminton,” the pair sing. “Get your soccer socks on, we’re playing football / Pour yourself some Wheaties / It’s time to win it all / This Olympics.”

The 2021 Summer Olympics kicked off (depending on your time zone) early Friday with an opening ceremony that included a rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine” featuring John Legend and Keith Urban. Here’s how to watch the Tokyo games online, as well as the 15 most intriguing storylines from the 2021 Summer Olympics.